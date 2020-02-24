First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,389.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $55.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.