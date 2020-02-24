First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

