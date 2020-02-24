First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $4,145,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $3,926,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 0.70. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

