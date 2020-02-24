First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $119.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

