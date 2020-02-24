First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $277.59 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day moving average of $236.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

