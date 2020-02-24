First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,567 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in International Paper by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.