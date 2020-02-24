First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 16,231 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

