First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,891 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $34,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PPL by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 617,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

