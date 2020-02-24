First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

