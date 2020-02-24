First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $125.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

