First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $44.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

