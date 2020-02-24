First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,179 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

