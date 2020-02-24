First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $177.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

