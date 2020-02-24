First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.