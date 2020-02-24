First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,255,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 383,450 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 546,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of GE opened at $12.25 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

