First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 13th

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

FCR stock opened at C$20.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$20.33 and a one year high of C$22.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts have commented on FCR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

