First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 332.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

