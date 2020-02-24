First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

