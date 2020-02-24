First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,282,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 157,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

