First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 1,080.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

NYSE JPC opened at $10.56 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

