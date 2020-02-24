First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 209,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 365,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 14.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,780,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 223,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

ERF stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.