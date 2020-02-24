First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,668 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STBA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

