First Trust Advisors LP Sells 27,407 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.90. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.