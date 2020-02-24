First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.12.

