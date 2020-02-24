Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 4,017,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 427,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 237,933 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

