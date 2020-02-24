Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 400 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $230.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

