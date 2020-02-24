Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $71,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

