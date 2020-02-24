Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

