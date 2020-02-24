Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $58.44 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.