Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $143.34 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $143,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.60. The stock has a market cap of $599.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,785 shares of company stock worth $15,030,985. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

