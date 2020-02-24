Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $38.60 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.96 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

