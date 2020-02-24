Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $61.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

