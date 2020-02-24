Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $94.28 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $94,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

