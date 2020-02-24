Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,916 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

Adobe stock opened at $372.95 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.91 and a 200-day moving average of $307.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

