Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

GE opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

