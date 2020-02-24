Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,483.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,019.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

