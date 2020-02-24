Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 32,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $304.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

