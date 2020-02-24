Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

