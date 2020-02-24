Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 16,950 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

NYSE DHR opened at $161.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $112.36 and a twelve month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

