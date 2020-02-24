Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 17,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $181.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

