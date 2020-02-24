Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,064 shares of company stock worth $15,280,042 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $535.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.53 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.14 and its 200-day moving average is $457.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

