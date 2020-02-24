Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $321.95 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

