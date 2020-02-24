Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $59,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $224.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

