Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 40,100 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.