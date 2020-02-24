Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 44,300 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.36 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

