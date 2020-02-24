Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.