Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,100 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Shares of ACN opened at $211.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $159.96 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

