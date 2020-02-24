Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

