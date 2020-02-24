Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Raised to $35.00 at SunTrust Banks

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $33.91 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 185.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 90.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 269,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

