Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after buying an additional 489,942 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 258.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $114.48 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,218 shares of company stock worth $12,038,854. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

